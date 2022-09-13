This is what the new generation of Amazon Kindle devices offers

has just introduced the next of its popular e-book reading device. The company points out that the new generation of , the 2022 Kindle model, is more compact and lighter, made with 90% recycled magnesium, which has earned it to receive the certificate Climate Pledge Friendly for the reduction in carbon emissions in its manufacture.

The new Kindle also combines top-level features premiumcoming soon to the market at an affordable price of only 109.99 euros, obtaining those who reserve it or acquire three months of access to Kindle Unlimited at zero cost to have access to millions of electronic books and magazines.



Improved in many ways over the previous generation

- Advertisement -

Among other aspects, the new Kindle highlights its 6-inch high-resolution screen, without reflections, which houses three times more pixels than the previous generation, with which to display texts and sharper images, in addition to the dark and light mode adjustable front, to allow the user an optical reading experience of the contents.

This generation is also committed to twice the storage space of the previous generation, with a storage capacity of 16 GB, and regarding autonomy, the company points out that a simple charge allows the device to last up to six weeks, to which The use of a USB-C port is also added to charge it.

All these improvements also include the availability of functions of interest to users, such as X-Ray, to provide information on people or places that have been mentioned in the titles of electronic books, as well as an integrated dictionary for know the meaning of each word about which there is any doubt, thus completing the understanding of what is being read.

The Kindle Companion App for Android and iOS will also help make it easy to register and set up your device to get started with the first titles added to your device.

- Advertisement -

Users will be able to choose their units between the black or denim blue color options, being able to combine them with fabric covers that can be purchased between the pink, black, blue and green color options.

From today it is already available for reservation, whose shipments will be made from next October 12.

More information: Amazon