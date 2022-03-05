This is what the closing of the Nuance purchase operation by Microsoft will bring

A little over a month to the one year mark since the purchase of Nuance Communications Inc. began, Microsoft has just confirmed that the operation, with a cost of 19,700 million dollars, being the third largest purchase operation important carried out by those of Redmond, has just now been completed, having passed through the regulatory approvals by the competent organisms throughout the world.

In this way, Microsoft will have the conversational capabilities of Nuance’s Artificial Intelligence and ambient intelligence to strengthen many sectors in full swing of digitization, starting with the health sector.



For Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI Group, Microsoft:

This powerful combination will help providers deliver more affordable, effective and accessible healthcare, and help organizations across industries create more personalized and meaningful customer experiences. I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome the Nuance team to our Microsoft family.

But beyond the health sector, the acquisition will also benefit other industrial sectors such as finance, retail, and telecommunications, with solutions that benefit both customers, partners and their employees.

In this regard, Mark Benjamin, CEO of Nuance, notes the following:

As Microsoft and Nuance come together as one organization, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for our technology, employees, customers and partners.

In leadership roles, Mark Benjamin will remain CEO of Nuance and will maintain close contact with Microsoft Cloud + AI Group Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie.

The closing of the operation has been used to combine Nuance’s contact center solutions with Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Customer Service to create a new secure contact center based on Artificial Intelligence.

It is already a question of the acquisition translating over time with the arrival of new innovative cloud-based solutions for different business sectors in a faster, more efficient and larger scale than before.

