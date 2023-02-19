This is what the characters of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania look like with artificial intelligence

The new movie of Marvel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” inaugurates Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings a new villain to the history of superheroes with the appearance of Kang the Conqueror and due to the trend that they are causing on social networks, a filter that uses Artificial intelligence (AI) turned the characters in the film into paintings in the style of the Middle Ages.

“AI painting”, the new filter on TikTok became a trend on the platform, it already has a total of 733.2 thousand videos. to do so, it takes as a base the data that is in the photograph. After analyzing them, he changes them to how they would look if they were painted by an artist and converted to a painting.

And as they would say on the Internet: “curiosity killed the cat”, which is why thousands of people have recorded themselves with this filter to share their videos and generated a viral effect that has reached the new Marvel movie and its characters:

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: How to be the best player in the NBA with augmented reality

painting AI

In the social network of short videos they showed how each of the Ant-Man characters created with AI would look like and, although in some he tried to capture the essence of the photos, in others he failed. This is because the new filter doesn’t always capture 100 percent of what’s there and still has trouble identifying composition elements.

On the one hand, for Scott Lang painting -interpreted by Paul Rudd– it is possible to notice that Artificial Intelligence tried to capture the essence of the character. However, for some other scenes in the movie it doesn’t do so well. In a part that is with the superheroine Waspsonly captured the woman and not Ant-Man, covering him with a landscape.

However, one photograph that did capture the essence of the character was with Kang the Conqueror, interpreted by Jonathan Majorsin which he drew the villain of the story almost perfectly, except that he gave the character a beard.

- Advertisement - AI Manga the TikTok filter has generated 129.6 million videos on the social network. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

How to use the filter

To use it, you will have to go to the TikTok platform, and in filters you will have to search for the word “paint AI”. This will open the filter, there you can record yourself and press at the moment you think is perfect to turn it into a painting and then upload it to social networks. If you want to be part of the viral effect, all you have to do is add the label #AIdepainting.

- Advertisement -

This filter is added to those that have already been created previously on the platform, such as AI Mangain which he turned people into a figure of korean animewhich has 129.6 million videos on the social network.

The two filters are already available in Latin America And with the evolution of technology on the video platform, it is expected that more interactions will be created using Artificial Intelligence in photos.

It may interest you: Roblox will integrate artificial intelligence to create these games

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania occupies a special place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it kicks off Phase 5. (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

Ant-Man the new movie

After the battle for Earth, Scott Lang has become a successful author and has been living happily with his girlfriend. hope van dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and his daughter lang cassie. In this story, the characters return to the world of the Quantum Realm, where Janet, the first Wasp, was held in a failed experiment error.

According to Cinecolor Films, in the movie Scott Lang returns this time to face Kang the Conqueror and save the Quantum Realm. But he will have to do it through the fight to return to his world, together with his daughter Cassie, Hank PymHope and Janet Van Dyne”.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania occupies a special place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it kicks off Phase 5 and sets the stage for several future movies.