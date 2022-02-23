Tech NewsGaming

This is what Sony’s new virtual reality platform will look like

By: Brian Adam

Sony had pending share the final and updated look that your new virtual reality platform will bring after sharing a year ago that he was working on a new device for this segment, followed by the presentation of its controllers in March of last year, and finally the technical specifications of the PlayStation VR2 and its PlayStation VR2 Sense controller during the past month of January.

The Asian giant has chosen to maintain the use of the black and white color scheme, to maintain familiarity with the rest of the PS5 products, both in the PlayStation VR2 and in its PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, also highlighting that both devices are going to go to game thanks to the use of the “orb” aspect.

Special emphasis has been placed on the comfort of the device, so starting from the original model, and from the comments received, in this new model new functions have been added, such as the lens adjustment dial, “so that users have an additional option to match the distance of the lens between their eyes to optimize their vision”, as well as having a thinner and lighter design, and integration of a new response engine and a new design of ventilation

It was challenging to create a slimmer design with new features added to improve our first headset, but our design and engineering teams proved it was possible when we saw the final design.

As a gift to users, it has also been decided to add small PlayStation symbols to the front and back bands of PS VR2 headsets “to add a comfortable feel, for players to enjoy.”

Design aspects join outstanding specifications such as 4K HDR display with next-generation rendering engines, improved tracking such as inside-out cameras, among other aspects that the company shared last January, without forgetting that will also be simple single cable setupso that users can connect to their games immediately.

And as Sony likes to do, they again call for new future communications to offer more information about the new virtual reality device, anticipating that the developers have kits to bring new experiences to the device at the time of its launch.

Let’s hope it doesn’t take long, as there are rumors that in late summer this year, Apple will start mass-producing its own VR headset option.

More information: Sony
Image Credit: Sony

