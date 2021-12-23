This is what rumors say about the features of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the brand’s smartphone that is waiting for the moment to see the light. However, this market is never without rumors and leaks and recently, an official image of the device could be seen. The image in question has made something clear and that is that the Note series has come to an end. Additionally, there are rumors about the features that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra brings and here we will tell you everything.

If you are a fan of the brand, the next Samsung device keeps the stylus of the Note although marketed as part of the so-called S Series.

Rumors about the features of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra shows that the device will keep the S-Pen, something that fans of the brand’s Note series will appreciate. Additionally, rumors about the features of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have shown data on almost every aspect of the device. In that regard, there is talk about an Exynos 2200 processor and an AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Likewise, it will come in a 12GB and 16GB version of RAM and internal storage of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

In the photographic section, we talk about a triple camera configuration: the main one, an ultra-wide one and one with optical zoom. In addition, the main camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be 108MP. As for other features, rumors speak of wireless charging, fast charging, 5000mAh battery, and water resistance.

Although there are already tests with the device, we must consider that these are all leaked rumors. In that sense, the characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy S22 might not be exactly as described. About the premiere of this new Samsung mobile, the brand expects to launch it approximately on February 8.