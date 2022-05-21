This is what Qualcomm’s new benchmark mixed reality headset looks like

In addition to the new mobile processors, Qualcomm has also introduced its newest version of its benchmark mixed reality headset, the Wireless AR Smart Viewerdeveloped by Goertek, this time betting on wireless connectivity to another device instead of cable.

From the outset, this may mean less autonomy for the device, although the manufacturing partners may add improvements to their commercial versions that they are going to launch on the market to provide users with a longer time of use.



A reference design subject to modification by third party manufacturers

And it is that Qualcomm alludes that the most demanding mixed reality experiences could lead to the included 650 mAh battery offering only a maximum duration of 30 minutes, something that clearly will be insufficient for the most enthusiastic of this device, especially everything, if it becomes oriented to games.

Through WiFi 6 or 6E and Bluetooth connectivity, the device can be paired with a mobile, computer or other device to provide its functions, including mixed reality experienceshaving complete monitoring of the head and hands through the use of a monitoring camera system, between monochrome and RGB cameras, in addition to projections on micro-LED type screen, in which Qualcomm has maintained the same resolution as in its previous version, that is, 1920x1080p at 90Hz refresh ratealthough the viewing angle is reduced from 45º to 40º in this device.

The performance will fall on the Snapdragon XR2offering a higher processing power compared to the Snapdragon XR1 integrated in the previous version, depending on the company. To keep latency as low as possible, Qualcomm recommends that the PC or mobile use the FastConnect 6900 chip for pairing with the new mixed reality headset.

As we say, it is a reference model or design by which manufacturing partners can adapt their commercial versions, depending on the features they wish to include or modify. In this sense, Qualcomm hopes to be able to offer this reference model to more partners over the coming months, although it has not provided the few partners to whom it has already been provided.

This will allow third-party manufacturers to only make the adaptations they deem necessary for their respective commercial versions before making it available to users.

What is certain is that Qualcomm benefits from creating its reference model, and manufacturers will not have to start from scratch, in turn allowing the market for mixed reality glasses to grow.

More Info/Image Credit: Qualcomm