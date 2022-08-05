This is what people in your neighborhood think

We all know that in the Pedralbes of Barcelona, ​​there are with a lot of money, and that near the Arc de Triomphe there are shops selling board games, comics and action figuresbut… what if we asked thousands of people from all over the world to define your neighborhood with one or two words?

That is what they have done hoodmapswhere it is already possible to find maps of several cities in the world with their neighborhoods described by the users themselves.

We see how the area of ​​Plaza Catalunya is “where pigeons live without fear”, and the upper area is defined as “posh”. There are areas where the technology companies are (el [email protected]), and others where your bike is stolen… all with the possibility that we include our own text wherever we want.

Anonymous collaboration with color codes, where blue is for business areas, green for wealthier areas, red for more touristy areas and dark blue for students, although there are more colors and more categories on each map.

The one in Barcelona is at this link, the one in Madrid at this other, but just use the upper search engine to find the city you want, including any country in the world.

A great idea that allows both residents and visitors to give their subjective opinion of how things are, which can help future visitors get an idea of ​​where they want to start their route or where they want to rent their apartment.