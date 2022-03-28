This is what is expected from the new Realme Pad Mini

We still have a long way to go in 2022 to see the launch of many mobile devices, where the next ones to appear on the scene are seeing how their features are being filtered on the Internet.

In this regard, one of the expected options is the rumored realme Pad Mini, the new realme to compete with Apple’s iPad Miniand that would be the younger brother of the realme Pad presented at the end of last summer to reach the global market a few months later.



Realme’s “iPad Mini” that will compete in prices

On this occasion, taking into account the rumors and the filtration of the first images, in which the design and some of its characteristics are realizedit will be a device that will house an 8.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels, in addition to having an aluminum alloy chassis, which would be offered in two color options: blue or gray.

Inside it would bring a Unisoc T616 processor accompanied by 3GB/32GB or 4GB/64GB of RAM and internal storagewhere either of the two variants would also offer the possibility of expanding the internal storage through the use of microSD memory cards of up to 1 TB capacity.

This device would also come with a single 8MP rear camera, as well as a 5MP front camera, and would have an internal 6400 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

It is also pointed out that it would have 4G-LT connectivity in both storage variants.

At the moment this is all that is known about this new realme device, from BBK Electronics, until “soon” the official presentation of the same takes place, whose celebration will take place in the Philippines.

Obviously, the operating system will be Android.

These are the tricks with which realme wants to conquer users who want to enjoy a small tablet, similar to an iPad Mini, although at a more attractive price.

In fact, even the name of the device is quite similar to that of Apple.

And while the time comes, the specifications of the new Vivo Pad, the level tablet, are also beginning to appear. premium of Vivo, a mobile device company that, like realme, also belongs to the BBK Electronics technology conglomerate.

As on other occasions, it will be a matter of waiting for us to know all the details of this device, which will increase the number of members of the realme device family.

Via: GSMArena