This is what HTC will surprise us with in a few weeks under CES 2023

HTC is already preparing to officially present all the details of its new model of virtual reality and augmented reality glasses, aspiring to be an alternative of reduced size and lighter weight, with better privacy protections, with respect to Meta Quest.

At the moment there is no name for this new device, of which it will be the next January 5 when the company reveals all the details in the framework of the celebration of CES 2023. For now we know that it is a device aimed at both consumers and companies, since it can be used for games, entertainment, physical activities, and more, including professional and business level activities.



A preview of what will be the new VR/AR glasses

- Advertisement -

For this, it will be a device fully autonomous, with up to two hours of battery life, compatible with controllers with six degrees of freedom, as well as with manual tracking. It will also have cameras facing the outside and depth sensor for more efficient tracking and more precise zone mapping.

HTC also intends to make this new model have a better dynamic range than other VR/AR glasses on the marketand in terms of ergonomics, in addition to being a smaller and heavier device, it will also fit better to the face.

For now, HTC’s global product manager, Shen Ye, did not want to be more precise in the interview with The Verge on questions such as whether the new device will have eye tracking, noting only that the Vive Focus 3 got eye tracking through of an optional modular upgrade.

The price is also not known at the moment, although it may be above the price of rival VR / AR devices due to claims such as:

We are in an era where consumer virtual reality headsets have been massively subsidized by companies trying to vacuum up and take personal data.

- Advertisement -

What they do know is that they don’t want to get into a game where they massively subsidize devices and then get consumer data, focusing only on offering the best possible experience, and more with the experience of having previously launched devices such as the Flow and Vive Focus 3.

There is less than a month left before we can see the proposal with which HTC re-enters the scene of VR / AR devices.

Image Credit: HTC/The Verge