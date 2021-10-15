This is what Android apps look like in Windows 11: standalone and built into the system

Microsoft announced Windows 11 support for Android apps, but not yet available on the computers of this system. In the absence of testing it, we already know what these apps will look like: they run on an Android subsystem for Windows, they work independently, they are anchored to the taskbar like the rest of Windows software and they share their notifications in the notification area. .

With the popularization of smartphones, and the ease that Android has to colonize all kinds of devices, the execution of mobile apps on the computer has gained popularity thanks to emulators. Programs like BlueStacks make it extremely easy to run Android apps on your PC. And soon it won’t be necessary since Windows 11 will have integrated the execution of these apps. It is getting closer and closer.

Android apps as if they were Windows

Android app execution subsystem

Microsoft wants Android mobile applications to have a preferential space in the latest version of its operating system for computers, Windows 11. To do this, it has created an execution subsystem that is integrated into the PC so that the user can see their use unified regardless of what type of software they open.

The execution system is named as “Windows subsystem for Android“It is a kind of emulator that will be available in the Windows store once Microsoft completes all the necessary tests to ensure the proper functioning of Android applications. It is currently being tested, as is the case in China.

As we can see in Windows Latest, and according to some screenshots published on the Chinese social network Bilibili, Microsoft would finally be testing the integration of Android apps through the execution subsystem. These apps they open like any other Windows program and share the same prominence.

WeChat Android App running on Windows 11. Windows Latest Image

The applications are minimized in the taskbar, they can be resized, the operation of the apps is transparent, Microsoft places special emphasis on multitasking when allow the opening of several applications in different windows and offers Android notifications in a unified way, through the Windows notification system.

Running app with notifications in the Windows notification area. Windows Latest Image

From the captures we can see that Microsoft has greatly polished the execution of Android apps in Windows 11. These come from the Amazon AppStore, which will be available in the Windows store as the news reaches all users. Although yes, Google Play services are not available; So as long as someone can’t find a way to install Google Apps, Windows 11 users will be left without the Play Store, Drive, Google Maps, and the like.

