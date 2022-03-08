This is what Android 12L will look like on tablets and foldables

Google announced a series of new features that will bring the launch of Android 12L to tablets and folding devices.

We will have to wait a few months to see them in operation, but they share a preview of some of the features of Android 12L.



Android 12L for tablets and foldable devices

One of the changes that Google will bring with Android 12L aims to take advantage of the full potential of the device’s screen. So with this version of Android, the interface will be optimized to make it look much better and make it easy to interact with the different sections.

So users will notice changes in the home screen, lock screen, configuration section, among other sections. For example, notifications will gain more prominence, so you no longer have to juggle to see them on your tablet or folding, as you see in the image.

On the other hand, you will notice that it will be much more comfortable and practical to make the start configuration. It will not be necessary to go in and out of a section to customize the different details, since as you can see it adopts a dynamic similar to Windows, showing all the sections on the side.

If you like to be in multitasking mode, you will like the new dynamics that the taskbar proposes. Not only will you be able to switch between one application and another, but simply dragging and dropping any app will activate the split screen mode. So you can, for example, watch a YouTube video while you take a look at the news.

And these are just some of the new features that improve the dynamics of tablets and foldables, taking advantage of their full potential with Android 12L. The Google team announced that this version of Android is already beginning to be implemented in Pixel 3a, but in the case of tablets and foldables, we will have to wait to see it in operation:

Starting later this year, we’re bringing 12L to your favorite tablets and foldables with planned updates from Samsung, Lenovo, and Microsoft.

So we will have to wait for future updates from these manufacturers to see the first tablets updated to Android 12L.