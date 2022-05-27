This is Uber Explore, to buy tickets and search for leisure plans

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

After revolutionizing urban transport with its car services with driver or coordination between users to share routes, Uber strengthens its commitment to offer a platform capable of bundle different services in a centralized location through Uber Explore.

Uber Explore will initially only be available in Spain in the city of Madrid

Leaving mobility behind, Uber Explore offers the user the possibility of managing different leisure services from a single platform, such as search and purchase of tickets for shows or as the reservation of tables in restaurants… being able to complement it with the management of transport to/from the place where you are going to enjoy that leisure.

In this way, Uber Explore combines its well-known mobility service with the destination (or origin) of said transport. Although everything can be booked separately (initial transport, tickets for a show, transfer to a restaurant, table in said restaurant and transport back home) the purpose of Uber Explore is to concentrate all the procedures in a single digital space, gather all those reservations in a single application, procedures and payments.

Also from the Uber Explore application itself you can also read the reviews of the shows or the restaurant to which they are going to go, thereby helping the user to make an informed decision about their leisure proposal. Uber has confirmed that for these tasks (table reservations and evaluations) it collaborates with the OpenTable and Foursquare platforms.

At first Uber Explore will be available in Spain only in the city of Madrid, where, among other services, the company has a presence with its Lime electric scooter platform. Although it is expected that this service will later be offered in other cities, no timetable has been reported on the expansion of its implementation, but progress has been made that will depend on the success and operation of the platform in Madrid.

To use the Uber Explore services, just access through the “Explore” section in the Uber app itself. There you will find the different categories available: bars, restaurants, shows, museums, nightlife…

