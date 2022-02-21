MobileiphoneTech News

This is Truth Social, Donald Trump’s social network that arrives today on the iPhone

By: Brian Adam

Date:

It hasn’t been easy, but Donald Trump’s social network is now available in the Apple store, a place where all his fans can comment and read the texts published by the former president without fear of being blocked or deleted, although anyone can post on your own profile, not just reading others’ content.

Is about TruthSocialan app that has been in test mode for a few weeks among a limited group of users, but today it is only available for iPhone.

It is still in the process of expansion, but they believe that by the end of March it will be 100% throughout the United States. Access from some other countries is limited, though that limit may be lifted in the coming weeks.

The launch coincides with the “US Presidents Day holiday”, the “Day of the presidents of the United States”, which always falls on the third Monday of February.

The demand is so great right now that many users receive a wait message when they try to register, a return of Trump to social networks after being banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube after the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6 of the year past.

Although it promotes freedom of expression, we do not know if the tone of the posts will be moderate, or if it will incite hatred. At the moment nothing relevant has been published by anyone, but scoops and important messages are expected by different personalities in an interface similar to that of Twitter. So is, any member of the network can participate in the conversations, publish, have followers and give likes, as if we were on Twitter.

Growth will now depend on small financial backers investing in the cause, though Trump is not short of money. It will be interesting to see if this app becomes a place with maximum freedom of expression (regardless of tone) or if Apple will have to remove it soon for violating the terms of use.

Link to the app: click here.

Previous articleWindows 11 Pro will force you to have this account if you want to install it
Next articleWill AirPods know if you skip a workout, how will they do it?
