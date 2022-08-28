This is Tinder for right-wing users: The Right Stuff

- Advertisement -

When it comes to finding a partner -or someone to have a good time with- there are dozens of options among the best dating apps. There are generic ones like , but then there are many that also try to find you a partner among like-minded people, either by age criteria -such as the best apps to flirt between over 50 years old- or by hobbies, such as «Tinder of cyclists«, for example.

The app will be available during the month of September

What there was not, until now, was an app that allowed flirting with other people of the same political affiliation. Or at least one that focuses only on that, because it is true that Bumble incorporates a filter that allows you to search for the candidate taking into account their political orientation.

However, now a new dating app has emerged so that the most conservative people, right-wing users, can flirt with each other. It’s called The Right and it will be available in the month of September, first in the United States, and then it will reach other markets, as its creators have promised.

- Advertisement -

Among them are names as prominent as the millionaire Peter Thiel, or the sister of Donald Trump’s secretary, Ryann McEnany. The objective of both is that the most conservative users have a place to meet and find love at the touch of a smartphone, without having to ask about their political affiliation or with the “danger” of meeting someone who thinks differently from them.

The app will be completely free, although initially will work by invitation only, to generate an atmosphere of exclusivity and also expectation among users. Of course, there will be a Premium version, with which you can send messages and special gifts to other people within the publication.

Yes indeed, it is a restrictive application, because for example it will only allow men and women to register. As its creators explicitly point out on their website, transgender, non-binary gender or other gender identifications will not be accepted.

The name of the application “The Right Stuff” or “The right thing”, if we translate it into English, already makes it clear that it is an app in which a way of seeing things is imposed. “We try to enjoy a date with people who share the same values,” says one of the creators.

- Advertisement -