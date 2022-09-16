This is TikTok Now, the new creative function of TikTok cloned from the BeReal social network

TikTok, the popular platform for short videos (although it already allows longer videos) from ByteDance, has just introduced a new feature that some users may sound like a lot.

It is TikTok Now and it basically has the same operating scheme as , a social network of French origin.of ever-growing popularity, that invites users to take a daily photo with the front camera and the rear camera simultaneously on their mobile phones at a randomly chosen time of day.



- Advertisement -

In this respect, even TikTok Now’s notifications are quite similar to the one offered through BeReal.

In view of TikTok, TikTok Now is one more creation tool that adds to existing creation tools, encouraging users to create content and discover “exciting new communities.”

According to TikTok:

TikTok Now is the newest way to stay entertained and connect with others on TikTok – a daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter most. TikTok Now brings the authenticity of TikTok to a whole new experience that connects you with the people closest to you.

It will come to stay as one more creative format

For now, TikTok Now is coming to the US on an experimental basis, though in other regions, it “may also be available” as a standalone app called TikTok Now.

- Advertisement -

As observed from TechCrunch, unlike BeReal, which has privacy problems, to the point of being able to accidentally reveal even where you live precisely with your circle of friends, and with feeds publicly accessible, in TikTok’s new creative feature, users location will not appear in frontend.

In this regard, TikTok says that:

We’ve designed TikTok Now with the safety and privacy of our community in mind

In this regard, it specifically points out that If someone under 16 creates an account through the TikTok Now standalone app, their account will be private by default.

- Advertisement -

Those under 18 years of age will not be able to share the content in the feed Explore. Those between the ages of 13 and 15 will have comment options limited to Friends only.

And those over 18 will have additional options to share. In this regard, in addition to sharing to mutual friends, they will also be able to share their posts with the wider TikTok Now community, according to the privacy preferences set, although by default it will be the option “Friends can see”.

Finally, you won’t have to wait long to be available globally, since TikTok says TikTok Now will become available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Instagram and Snapchat already have similar tools, although without being a complete copy of BeReal.

More information: TikTok