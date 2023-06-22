This is the Xiaomi TV EA43 2023 television, a new ‘television’ that costs about 100 euros

EA43-2023- -a-new.jpg" width="980" height="565" />

Xiaomi It continues to expand its line of high-quality, affordable products (its ability to release new models never seems to end, it must be said). On this occasion, it has been known that it has a latest low-cost television model: the Xiaomi TV EA43 2023.

This television has an elegant and modern design, with a body metal which gives it a premium look despite having a fairly low price. Its front panel includes an LCD panel that uses a backlight and has resolution Full HD.

With dimensions of 43 inches -and a frontal use of 96.7%- aesthetically this is a rather striking model ideal for use in bedrooms and even the kitchen. This screen provides a clear visual experience to enjoy your favorite content such as games and even movies and series with the Xiaomi TV EA43 2023.

Improvement in the performance of this Xiaomi TV EA43 2023

This model improves on the one announced in 2022 in terms of its power when running applications or the Android TV operating system (which has Xiaomi’s usual MIUI customization). Now your processor includes four cores and allows you to reach 64 bits. In addition, it comes with 1GB RAM for efficient multitasking and 8 gig internal storage so you can install your favorite apps and games. An advance that ensures a better user experience.

Xiaomi

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi TV EA43 2023 does not disappoint. Comes with wireless interfaces Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (Dual Band type in this generation, so the speed of Internet access is much more effective and stable. Besides, it has a complete set of connections: two HDMI ports; AV; 2 x USB-A; RJ-45; and, also, S / PDIF to connect sound bars if so decided.

Better sound than expected

Sound quality is also a priority on this TV. The Xiaomi TV EA43 2023 comes equipped with two powerful 8W stereo speakers, offering you an immersive and immersive audio experience. Whether you’re watching a movie, playing video games or listening to music, this TV ensures clear, high-fidelity sound.

Xiaomi

Regarding the software, it is possible to install a wide selection of applications and services With streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, you’ll have access to a world of entertainment right from your TV. And all this is obtained directly from official stores, which is why we are talking about excellent reliability.

Finally, when it comes to price, Xiaomi has managed to maintain its commitment to offering quality products at affordable prices. The manufacturer has set a recommended price of only 110 dollars for the Xiaomi TV EA43 2023 (a direct change to is normal once they are made outside of China), which makes it an extremely attractive option for those looking for a high-quality television without spending a fortune.