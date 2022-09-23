This is the Welock electronic door lock, with fingerprint sensor

There are more and more solutions available on the market to allow more flexible and secure access to our homes.

Recently, on a trip to Italy, I stayed in a room where everything was digital, I didn’t have to talk to anyone. The front door opened with an app and a code, the door of the room had my registered… modern, practical and safe, mainly in apartments with rented rooms, seasonal rental apartments and other situations where it is necessary to have greater control over who enters and who leaves, with the option of remotely opening the doors if necessary.

is a well-known brand that offers this type of solution, and recently I have been presented with the Touch41 door lock, an affordable technology (it can be found for 143 euros using the code SECBR20) and with distribution in Europe in 24 hours, with 2 years warranty.

Welock Fingerprint Smart Lock recognizes the fingerprint in just 0.5 seconds and opens the door in 1 second, certainly faster than searching for the keys inside the bag.

How WELOCK Touch41 works

It is a lock that can be easily installed on our door, being compatible with widths of up to 100mm, as shown in the screenshot above.

Once installed, it allows:

– open with fingerprint. The lock can store up to 100 different fingerprints, with a maximum of 3 of them having administrator function. Smart Lock correctly recognizes the registered fingerprint up to 98% of the time when the finger is placed correctly on the scanner.

– Open with RFID card. Up to 20 cards can be paired.

– Open with the WELOCK app. Available for both android and iOS. All the unlocked records will be synced to the Welock app so we can see exactly who entered the house and when.

The diameter of the knobs is 46 mm on the outside, 46 mm, and 38 on the inside. Its length is 56 mm (57 inside). In fact, the length of the cylinder is adjustable (exterior 40 mm – 55 mm and interior 30 mm – 60 mm), so that it is compatible, as I mentioned before, with doors with thicknesses between 50 mm and 100 mm.



The lock has an OLED screen that shows the status of the battery (3 x AAA 1.5 V), the settings and the different alerts. If we unlock ten times a day, we will have battery for about 9 months.

Security

This type of solution always leaves a question on the table. What happens if the battery dies? Does it prevent me from entering my house?

In that case USB backup is used for unlocking, since USB power bank is for unlocking and cannot be charged.

With regard to safety, it has electrostatic protection of up to 30,000 volts and IP65 weather resistance, so we can be safe inside the house (for doors with a roof). It is important not to use it on exterior doors, such as garden doors, since heavy rain could damage the equipment.

In the temperature range, it works without problems between -10°C to 60°C.

What comes in the box

When buying it we have a WELOCK TOUCH41 electronic lock, 3 RFID cards, 1 special Allen key and a manual.

The material is stainless steel, with zinc alloy, and plastic. It has a two-year warranty.

Prices and promotions

They are selling the device on sale for 143 euros using the code SECBR20 on welock.com.

Right now they have the “Buy one get one free” promotion, available at this link with the PCB41.