This is the way you should have your router plugged in

Reach have full control over the router it’s easier than you think. Although, for this, you should know what is the best way in which you should have this device in at home. In addition, we find different advantages that may open your eyes so that you run as soon as possible to change the same thing that we are going to explain to you.

First of all, we mean use a smart plug on the router with WiFi. In this way, we will have extra help so that we can be able to perform different tasks at certain times. And it is that, each time it is easier to get to domotize your house. Hyperkin Unveils Official Replica Xbox 360 Controller for Xbox and PC Why connect the router to a smart plug One of the best ways to keep the router under control at all times, since we can control it remotely, will be using a smart plug. As simple as that. These types of devices allow us create routines for the rest of the devices that we are going to have plugged into the current. Although, we will also need the help of a particular app. Once we are clear about this, we only have to know What can we do and why we should have the router connected to this particular device: Reboot the router remotely

[mb_related_posts2]

If the router catches you far from where you are at the moment, one of the best features What we find when using a smart plug is that we can remotely restart it at any time without having to press the button that comes on the device ourselves.

Therefore, if it has started to go wrong, it may be that with the simple reset that we do solve the problem. Also, if, for example, you have contacted your operator and they ask you to restart the router, you can also do it remotely at any time. You only have to use the mobile app of the smart plug that you have bought and that’s it.

However, you must take into account that the plug must have with internal memory cache with which you can save the settings to be applied. Therefore, it will be necessary to opt for models that allow the router to be restarted, since not all of them have that possibility.

Track energy consumption

One of the advantages of these types of smart plugs is not only found in being able to remotely turn off the router, but also allows us to know at all times what is the power consumption. And in real time. Therefore, in this way, we will be able to know how much light it uses if we want to know that particular data.

Schedule on and off

Another of the functions that we can take advantage of by plugging the home router into the current in this way will be to schedule reboot Of the device. A very useful way if, for example, we know that it is going to restart, it works worse at a certain time…

It is best to configure this option at night when you are not going to use the router. However, if you know that your router is old and saturated at a certain time of the day. You can take the opportunity to configure it to restart at that time so that it works better and the internet connection is not so slow.