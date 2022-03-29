Tech NewsGaming

This is the ultimate processor for gamers, according to Intel

By: Brian Adam

The struggle between Intel and AMD to see who offers the most powerful desktop processor on the market makes Intel move now and officially present the new Intel Core i9-12900KS. This move comes shortly after AMD introduced the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D earlier this month as the “World’s Fastest Gaming CPU.”

In both cases, the new processors from both manufacturers are still improved versions of what they already had available in the consumer market. But Intel’s move makes its new option the “ultimate processor for enthusiasts and gamers who want the fastest processor available.”

The war for the fastest desktop processor on the market

In this regard, although it maintains the same 16 cores (8 high performance cores and 8 efficiency cores), 24 threads and 30MB of L3 cache, it is the unlocked version Core i9-12900K, whose base power exceeds 125W at 150W, allowing up to 5.5 Ghz to be reached on up to two cores, exceeding the maximum 5.2 Ghz reached by the normal i9-12900K.

This is the option mostly aimed at electronic game enthusiasts, content creators, and even creative professionals with highly demanding projects, so the new processor will delight those who can get the most out of it.

In this regard, according to Intel, the new i9-12900KS includes the following:

  • Maximum turbo frequency up to 5.5 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost.
  • Intel Adaptive Boost Technology to improve gaming performance by enabling higher multi-core turbo frequencies.
  • 16 cores (eight P cores and eight E cores), 24 threads, 150W processor base power, 30MB Intel Smart Cache, and support for PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0.
  • Supports up to DDR5 4800MT/s and DDR4 3200MT/s.
  • Chipset compatible with existing Z690 motherboards with the latest recommended BIOS for the best gaming experience.
This new processor will be officially available on April 5 at a recommended price of 739 dollars, just over 672 euros in exchange, although later it is possible that they will be sold at a higher price in stores, as is the case with the normal i9-12900K compared to at its recommended price.

Curiously, the new AMD option will also arrive on the market this coming April, so the first performance comparisons between these two interesting options will not be lacking.

More Info/Image Credit: Intel

