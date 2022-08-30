This is the Twitter Circle function that is available to everyone from today

Today is the day that Twitter has extended the to all users of the platform, allowing each one of them to form their circle of trusted users with up to a maximum of 150, whether they are followers or not, with the which subsequently target specific posts instead of making them to any user in the Twitter universe.

Until now, this function has been in the hands of selected users since the platform began using it in its testing phase that began last May.



It is likely that many users have already received the message of the arrival of the new function as soon as they enter the application, letting them know how it works and taking them to the configuration of their own circles, although those who have not yet done so, From the same tweet writing window, they will be able to establish their own circle as an audience, being able to create their own circle from scratch right there.

To limit posts to a more specific audience

At the moment, the new function is being widely discussed on the social platform itself to the point of having its own hashtag within the trends, so whoever more or less, many will already know of its arrival.

All the followers who are added to the circles will not receive any notification, nor will those who will also be removed. A user can tell that a post has been directed to a circle in which they have been added by having an associated badge stating that “Only people in the Twitter Circle of @(Username) you can see this tweet.

The Circle function is an alternative to making accounts private (with the padlock locked), allowing each user to choose at any time the scope of their publications, thus preventing them from reaching the hands of other users when they can. become a possible source of conflict, and thus continue to have healthy conversations without being involved in some kind of unnecessary controversy.

Some Instagram users may be familiar with the new feature as it is similar to the Close Friends feature.

More information: Twitter