This is the TicWatch ProX, the new smartwatch from Mobvoi

There is no doubt that smartwatches are beginning to arouse the interest of an increasing number of people. And in this segment there is a great variety of options to choose from according to the preferences of each one.

In this regard, the range of available options will be joined by the latest Mobvoi proposal with the new TicWatch Pro X, although for the moment it has been announced for the Chinese market, it is unknown for the moment if the company intends to take it to international markets.



For sports activities, health monitoring, and more

Basically, the new TicWatch Pro X is based on the features available in the TicWatch Pro 3, launched at the end of last year, with the addition of almost twice as many sports modes for a total of 20, new tracking modes of health and fitness through TicHealth, and also by carrying a color FSTN LCD screen instead of a monochrome screen, where time information, battery level, health tracking data and more will always be available.

If that weren’t enough, he now also wears a leather strap instead of a silicone strap, which raises his level to premium naked eye. For its part, it maintains the secondary screen, AMOLED type and with 1.39 ″ and 326 ppi.

Add that it is a watch with a dual system of screens, with a main screen always available with the most basic information, saving energy, while for other aspects there is the secondary AMOLED screen, which is just behind.

As a processor, it continues to bet on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100, followed by 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage, a 577 mAh battery, in addition to having Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, 2.4 Ghz WiFi, NFC chip for contactless payments , and eSIM compatibility to enable connection to 4G / LTE networks, with the ability to send and receive phone calls thanks to VoLTE.

The set enjoys IP68 protection against bumps and splashes. Unfortunately, so to speak, this model has Wear OS version 2.0 as an operating system, leaving the Wear OS 3.0 version still exclusively for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

In the absence of knowing if it will reach international markets and at what price, so that we can get an idea, Mobvoi has this new model in the pre-sale phase on JD.com for about 1999 yuan, equivalent to about 267.32 euros per change.

Image Credit: JD.com