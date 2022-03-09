This is the third generation of Apple’s cheapest mobiles

After social networks have been agitated in recent weeks, speculating about what will be the news that Apple has brought us today, finally the presentations have taken place in an event held virtually, still marked due to the pandemic, where among other things we have seen the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro appear in green, as has been rumored, among other interesting announcements.

Now we are going to look at the new and long-awaited iPhone SE 3 (2022), being the ideal option for those who want to enter the world of Apple mobile phones without spending a lot of money, or as we also say, the entry model for new users who want to start in the segment of Apple mobiles, although it is also an option for those who do not want to have a large mobile phone.



More power and 5G connectivity for the most affordable mobile option

In its third generation we find several fundamental aspects. First of all, It has the A15 Bionic chip, the company’s most powerful for mobilesalso available in the iPhone 13 family, and with it also comes the sub-6GHz 5G connectivity as well as improvements at the software level, especially at the photographic level, such as the Deep Fusion and HDR 4 functions, in addition to having a better optimization of energy consumption.

Secondly, maintains the same form factor as the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch IPS LCD screen, also returning the use of Touch ID to the detriment of Face ID. It will keep the 7 MP front camera and the rear camera, in a unique configuration, with a 12 MP sensor and image stabilization.

It will have protection against water and dust with its IP67 rating. Of course, it goes up slightly in price, which in this generation will start from $429 for the most basic configuration, taking into account that it will come in options with 64, 128 and 256 GB of internal storage.

Users will also be able to choose between the different color options: silver, black and red.

It will officially arrive in stores on March 18, which will allow users to start purchasing their units.