This is the second generation of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go

Microsoft has just introduced to the second generation of its compact and lightweight Surface Laptop Go, with which to continue trying to deal with the rise of the increasingly popular Chromebooks, and even against the MacBook Air.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 come with 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processorCompared to the 10th generation intel processors of the original edition launched in October 2020, also coming in a series of configurations of RAM and internal storage by SSD, initially starting with a configuration in which it carries 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.



In addition, these new laptops also come with a improved and silent cooling systema battery that offers autonomy that grows by half an hour more than the previous generation, that is, 13.5 hours, in addition to improving its HD webcam, which continues to maintain 720p resolution.

For the rest, it still comes with a 12.4-inch touch screen with a 3: 2 aspect ratio and 1536 x 1024p resolution.

The next generation of your alternative to Chromebooks

It also maintains the same port configuration as the previous generation, that is, a USB-A connector, a USB-C connector, a physical connector for headphones and a proprietary charging connector called Surface Connect.

and likewise maintains support for WiFi 6 connectivity and the device also houses a pair of high-sensitivity built-in microphones and a fingerprint sensor in the power button itself on selected models, thus maintaining the familiarity of operation.

In the audio experience section, this equipment integrates Omnisonic speakers compatible with Dolby Audio Premium, to enjoy excellent multimedia experiences. This generation chooses Windows 11 as operating system.

It also highlights:

Beneath the sleek exterior, Surface Laptop Go 2 is Surface’s first Intel-based Secure Core PC. With chip-to-cloud innovation, customers at home or at work can enjoy new levels of security.

On the other hand, Microsoft points out that this generation has more replaceable electronics, including keyboard and trackpad, display, battery, and the Surflink cable “that help extend the use of your device.”

From today advance orders begin to be available on the company’s websitestarting in Spain from 669 euros for its most basic configuration, and whose shipments will begin on June 7.

More Info/Image Credit: Microsoft