This is the satellite connection solution for Samsung mobiles

Samsung Electronics is officially introducing its own satellite connection technology, which will allow mobile devices to maintain communications via satellite in areas where other means of connectivity are not possible.

This is 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) modem technology, which the company plans to integrate into the company’s Exynos modem solutions, so it will not become available on the company’s current flagship devices.



- Advertisement -

To make use of this technology, we will have to wait for future Samsung mobile models that have Exynos modems that the company will launch in the future, and that will allow communication through two-way text messages, as well as high-definition image and video sharing.

The beginning of a new era on the Internet

With its presentation, the company also points out that it is paving the way for what it calls “the Internet of Everything (IoE) era”, which will be powered by next-generation 6G mobile connectivity technology.

For Min Goo Kim, Executive Vice President of CP (Communication Processor) Development at Samsung Electronics:

This milestone builds on our rich legacy in wireless communications technologies, following the introduction of the industry’s first commercial 4G LTE modem in 2009 and the industry’s first 5G modem in 2018. Samsung aims to take the lead in moving forward of terrestrial-NTN hybrid communications ecosystems worldwide in preparation for the arrival of 6G

To bring coverage anywhere in the world where it is needed

NTN technology allows communications to be carried out through “other non-terrestrial vehicles” as well as satellites to bring connectivity to those areas where connectivity by terrestrial means is not possible, including deep in the mountains, oceans or even deserts.

- Advertisement -

It will also make it possible to provide coverage to areas where they may have been devastated by different disasters, be they earthquakes or any other that may occur, naturally or caused by humans, and “to promote future urban air mobility (UAM), as drones and flying cars.

Samsung also plans to secure an NB-IoT NTN technology for use in next-generation modem platforms, noting that:

With integrated satellite connectivity, Samsung’s NB-IoT solutions will eliminate the need for a separate high-powered wireless antenna chip inside smartphones, giving mobile device manufacturers far greater design flexibility.

It seems that this promises to already know if these new technologies will have some prominence in the MWC 2023 celebration for a deeper understanding of what connectivity aspires to change in the world, where perhaps the classic excuse of being without coverage can go down in history. .

- Advertisement -

More info/Image Credit: Samsung