This is the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro, Samsung’s new rugged mobile

Rugged mobiles, also known as off-road mobiles, are becoming more and more interesting, with specifications and features that are increasingly similar to those of “normal” mobiles that we usually have on the market.

In this sense, Samsung has just introduced the successor to the Galaxy XCover 5, launched last year, with the arrival now of the new Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro, which according to the company, “is designed for a more collaborative and productive workforce.”



To make use of it even in extreme conditions

It is clear that this segment of mobiles, the rugged mobiles, are mostly designed to be used in those jobs with quite harsh conditions, where the usual mobiles, without the protection measures that rugged mobiles have, are more susceptible to breakage and breakdowns.

The new model that Samsung now brings to the market It has 5G connectivity thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G, as well as support for WiFi 6E networks, a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a replaceable battery.

Samsung also puts the focus pointing out that its new model of Ruggedized mobile is one of the most durable and less bulky on the market compared to the ruggedized mobiles of yesteryear, where recycled plastics have also been used in its construction.

This model is also quite generous in terms of updates to receive, where users will get up to five years of security updates and an additional four updates to One UI and the operating system.

In terms of security, this model integrates the Samsung Knox platform to obtain several layers of security at the chip level.

main specifications

And going into details, you point out that this device has MIL-STD-810H certified, IP68 rated and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ to be among the most durable.

It has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution and a maximum 120Hz refresh rate, where users will have the Touch Sensitivity configuration to indicate the level of receptivity of the screen depending on the working conditions, whether have to wear gloves, have to use it in the rain or depending on other conditions of use.

As a processor, it brings Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G, with 5G connectivity, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable by microSD up to 1 TB. Regarding the photographic field, on the back it has a 50MP (f / 1.8) main camera and an 8MP wide-angle secondary camera.

The front camera has a 13MP sensor.

The battery has a capacity of 4,050 mAh and support for 15W fast charging, allowing charging through the USB-C connector and through POGO pins. It also features NFC, a physical headphone jack, and more.

Although it has not yet given prices, Samsung says that in this month of July that it is about to enter it will arrive in “select markets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East”, although availability will expand to other markets at a later date.

