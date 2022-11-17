This is the redesign of YouTube and its new functions

- Advertisement -

YouTube has redesigned its interface with the aim of making it more comfortable and manageable, taking advantage of the update to introduce new features in its management.

YouTube now allows you to zoom in on a video while it continues to play

Some of the changes in the design of the YouTube user interface include changing the location of the Subscribe button, which now appears to the right of the username, and not below, as before.

Particularly noteworthy is the renewal of its playback control, which now even allows you to enlarge the videos to view a specific area of ​​the video in greater detail, something that can be done even while the video is being played.

This new function adds the possibility that after separating the fingers from the screen once done that magnification is maintained as long as the video continues to playunlike what happens, for example, on Instagram when the screen is enlarged and after releasing your fingers the video returns to playback in its original size.

Progress bar handling has also been improved to make it easier to move forward or backward in playback with greater precision. Now the interface will show a row and with different frames of the video, which will allow the search for the specific minute or second within content using the new Precise Search feature.

Modality is complemented with the information that is provided about the video, where you can even know the part of it and that has made users repeat it more times in their reproductions.

dark mode It has also been improved so that now the screen is completely black and not a dark gray tone as before.

All of these changes will gradually roll out to all YouTube users over the next few weeks. This process of modifications to the video platform also includes the possibility of customizing the name of the YouTube channel, an option that has also gradually become available.