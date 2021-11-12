This is the reason why your Xiaomi mobile is updated later than others

Updating the phone is one of the most rewarding moments for many users, especially when it comes to a new version of the system. This usually brings us interesting news, which in turn allows us to enjoy new features that can greatly improve the experience. But if you have a mobile AndroidSurely you have ever wondered, if this is your case, why updates arrive later than other similar phone models, of the same brand and range. Curiously, one of those responsible for Xiaomi has revealed the keys behind the updates of some mobiles.

Why is this happening?

Well, we are talking about the differences between mobiles that have Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm, or from MediaTek. Far from what it might seem, this component could be decisive when it comes to receiving updates sooner. That is what Li Ming of Xiaomi says, who has confirmed that mobiles with Snapdragon processors normally receive updates earlier than those of other mobiles that have, for example, MediaTek processors. And according to this head of the Chinese giant, the key would be in the resources available to each of the companies.

And it seems that the human resources of both companies are quite different. Given that Qualcomm would have larger teams, capable of managing updates in a faster way. In fact, although the two companies receive the system code from Google at the same time, long before the stable versions arrive, when it comes to adapting those updates to their mobile phones, the speed is different. Because Qualcomm can allow mobile manufacturers to release all updates at once. The same does not happen in the case of MediaTek.

Personnel limitations force the Chinese manufacturer to launch batch updatesHence, the mobiles within the last batches receive the news later. This on the other hand can be good, it has its positive aspects. Because beyond the delay, it is a method in which possible problems that arise in an update can be isolated in a more efficient way. In this way the problems can be limited and not spread to all those who have received the update at once. An interesting explanation of why there are these differences between mobiles with one processor or another.

