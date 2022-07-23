This is the reason why computers are slow and almost nobody knows

Antiviruses can slow down the computer, these are some solutions

It is very common that when people find that their computer is running slower than normal, they start the desperate task of finding out what is happening, checking the programs that have been opened, closing them from the settings and restarting the equipment. Nevertheless, An application that always goes unnoticed but that could be responsible for generating these failures in is the antivirus.

The objective of an antivirus is to protect the computer from cyber threats that generally lie in wait for users on the Internet, in this way different tasks can be carried out on the device without taking any risk. For this reason, it is essential to have some software of this type installed.which normally works in the background and that is where the problem of system slowdown occurs.

These antivirus programs work by monitoring all the operations carried out on computers, analyzing the files that are downloaded, the other programs that are opened, web browsing, among other activities. And in this way it determines whether a specific process is reliable or, on the contrary, puts the computer at risk of infection.

But It is in this type of activity that sometimes these cybersecurity software freeze and end up using more processor capacity and internal memory than normal, something that, for example, has been very common with the antiviruses that come pre-installed on some computers with Windows 10 and 11.

It cannot be clearly determined why this type of problem occurs with antivirus programs, but what is clear is that They should not be uninstalled for anything in the world or the computer will be totally unprotected. It is not even necessary, since with these simple steps these types of problems can be solved.

– In the first instance, if failures are perceived in the computer, proceed with the typical restart, in this way all the antivirus processes that may have been blocked will be downloaded from the memory and will be reloaded properly.

– If the failures continue, it is suggested to verify that the program updates are up to date, since if this is not the case, there could be interruptions in the engine and the software databases.

Another reason why the antivirus could slow down the computer is because has been analyzing a file that is too large, like a very heavy program, a compressed with many files inside, folders that contain several files and other types of files, in fact this is more normal than you think.

To solve this particular problem, on the one hand you can perform an analysis of the file in question manually, that is to say that the folder or program is selected, right click and choose the option to analyze it by the antivirus, or proceed in the manner determined by each operating system.

On the other hand, and if they are no longer needed, those large files can be deleted such as games, programs or folders with too much information that have been problematic for the antivirus to manage, and thus it will no longer be blocked when analyzing possible threats.

