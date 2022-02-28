Tech News5G NewsMobile

This is the realme GT 2 Pro, one of the best I’ve seen in recent months in the premium range

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Today is the launch day of the realme GT 2 Pro, and after testing it for a few days, I can assure you that we have a jewel in our midst.

Features of the realme GT 2 Pro

Let’s see what numbers we move with:

– 2K resolution screen, 1440 x 3216 pixels, with 525 PPI

– Up to 120Hz refresh rate, adaptive
– Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G processor
– 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX 766 high-end sensor, OIS + EIS
– First 150° ultra wide angle camera.
-. 40X macro camera.
– 65W fast charge for 5000mAh battery.
– RAM and space of 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM
– realme UI 3.0, based on Android 12

We talk about the realme premium rangean impressive mobile with five pillars to take into account:

Flat screen AMOLED 2K with LTPO 2.0 technology. It has a refresh rate of 120hz, and Gorilla Glass Victus with DisplayMate A+ certification
single rear and sustainable bio-polymer inspired by paper and designed by Naoto Fukasawa. The sensation to the touch is impressive, it draws a lot of attention, and it is a great commitment to a more sustainable future.
Processor Snapdragon 8 gen 1, the first mobile in Europe with this processor, the most powerful in existence, with improvements in heat dissipation through a stainless steel vapor chamber system that expands the cooling area by 105%.
cameras: ultra wide angle 150 degrees, with Sony IMX 766 high-end sensor with OIS. Macro lens with a 40x zoom. We will see this better in the video that I will publish on our YouTube channel with the impressions of the camera.

features camera realme GT 2 Pro

Read:

Amazon: discounts on many Hisense ULED UHD 4K smart TVs

The night camera is 100% premium. Here you have it compared with the cream of the high-end of 2022.

realme GT 2 Pro night camera

The microscope camera

If you liked OPPO’s bet from a few months ago, you will love Realme’s now. It has a 40x macro camera, and the magnifications show this:

realme GT 2 Pro camera macro

When it comes to connectivity, a combination of hardware and software innovations improve reception performance in the GT 2 Pro for Wi-Fi, 5G and NFC.

Omnidirectional Wi-Fi technology. It has superior reception and stability, regardless of the angle with which we take the mobile.
Has 360° NFC
It has the world’s first ultra-wideband12 antennas around the body, so that it automatically selects the optimal antennas for use based on signal strength.

The non-PRO version is also impressive, but with noticeable differences in its features

realme gt 2

In regards to the realme GT Pro 2 prices here you have the official ones, although surely there are already some launch offers:

realme GT 2 Pro 8GB + 128GB: 749.99 euros
realme GT 2 Pro 12GB + 256GB: 849.99 euros

Previous articleRealme’s new 4K Smart TV lands in Europe
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

5G News

This is the realme GT 2 Pro, one of the best I’ve seen in recent months in the premium range

Today is the launch day of the realme GT 2 Pro, and after testing it for a few...
Android

Realme’s new 4K Smart TV lands in Europe

The brands begin to present novelties at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is being held from today...
Tech News

How to prevent Amazon Fire TV from updating automatically

Generally, updates are usually highly recommended to install on all devices, since it improves everything from security...
5G News

Lenovo debuts the ThinkPad X13s, the first laptop with Snapdragon and 5G connectivity

Within its great display of announcements for the MWC 2022 fair, Lenovo has presented the new ThinkPad X13sdeveloped...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.