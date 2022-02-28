This is the realme GT 2 Pro, one of the best I’ve seen in recent months in the premium range

Today is the launch day of the realme GT 2 Pro, and after testing it for a few days, I can assure you that we have a jewel in our midst.

Features of the realme GT 2 Pro

Let’s see what numbers we move with:

– 2K resolution screen, 1440 x 3216 pixels, with 525 PPI

– Up to 120Hz refresh rate, adaptive

– Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G processor

– 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX 766 high-end sensor, OIS + EIS

– First 150° ultra wide angle camera.

-. 40X macro camera.

– 65W fast charge for 5000mAh battery.

– RAM and space of 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM

– realme UI 3.0, based on Android 12

We talk about the realme premium rangean impressive mobile with five pillars to take into account:

– Flat screen AMOLED 2K with LTPO 2.0 technology. It has a refresh rate of 120hz, and Gorilla Glass Victus with DisplayMate A+ certification

– single rear and sustainable bio-polymer inspired by paper and designed by Naoto Fukasawa. The sensation to the touch is impressive, it draws a lot of attention, and it is a great commitment to a more sustainable future.

– Processor Snapdragon 8 gen 1, the first mobile in Europe with this processor, the most powerful in existence, with improvements in heat dissipation through a stainless steel vapor chamber system that expands the cooling area by 105%.

– cameras: ultra wide angle 150 degrees, with Sony IMX 766 high-end sensor with OIS. Macro lens with a 40x zoom. We will see this better in the video that I will publish on our YouTube channel with the impressions of the camera.

The night camera is 100% premium. Here you have it compared with the cream of the high-end of 2022.

The microscope camera

If you liked OPPO’s bet from a few months ago, you will love Realme’s now. It has a 40x macro camera, and the magnifications show this:

When it comes to connectivity, a combination of hardware and software innovations improve reception performance in the GT 2 Pro for Wi-Fi, 5G and NFC.

– Omnidirectional Wi-Fi technology. It has superior reception and stability, regardless of the angle with which we take the mobile.

– Has 360° NFC

– It has the world’s first ultra-wideband12 antennas around the body, so that it automatically selects the optimal antennas for use based on signal strength.

The non-PRO version is also impressive, but with noticeable differences in its features

In regards to the realme GT Pro 2 prices here you have the official ones, although surely there are already some launch offers:

realme GT 2 Pro 8GB + 128GB: 749.99 euros

realme GT 2 Pro 12GB + 256GB: 849.99 euros