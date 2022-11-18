This is the Quest Pro VR Headset from Meta

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Meta has presented its new virtual reality headsets, the Quest Pro VR, which represent a qualitative leap over the previous Quest 2 to the point of quintupling the price. Thus, where some Quest 2 are sold in the environment of 300 dollars the new Quest Pro VR will be sold for 1500 dollarsbeing available from October 25.

The Quest Pro VR device unifies augmented reality and extended reality capabilities thanks to its integrated cameras and sensors

The significant price increase is due, in addition to the inclusion of more up-to-date and powerful technology, to the expansion of capabilities that allow Quest Pro VR scan the environment with its various cameras and depth sensors, which allows a mixed experience between virtual reality and augmented reality. In this it assumes characteristics of other devices such as Microsoft HoloLens. A technological evolution that also reaches the controls, which in addition to new controls and haptic technology include your own built-in cameras. The controls are sold separately at a price of $300 each.

The power has been entrusted to a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus processor boosts the power of the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset by 50%, and although there are many users who use this type of device for leisure and games in Meta (parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Oculus) they have also shown their capabilities in the professional field during the presentation of the device. Both for holding virtual meetings and for working in different areas thanks to the aforementioned mixed layer of virtual reality and augmented reality, which can be very useful in various work performances.

- Advertisement -

The new and improved optics and screens, which now take up less space, join the presence of internal sensors that transfer facial gestures to the avatar, so that if the user smiles or winks, that behavior is transferred to the representation of his face in the avatar he is using to interact with other users on the virtual stage. Another of the sensors tracks eye movement so that, by being able to determine where the user is concentrating their gaze, increases the resolution displayed at that point.

The information from this “facial tracking” as indicated by Meta is not accessible to the company, although the apps can request permission to access that data, being encrypted locally.

In fact the intention of Meta is that the Quest Pro device does not replace but complements the current Quest 2 and the future Quest 3more oriented towards leisure and with less capacity in terms of integrated cameras and sensors, so that as its own name indicates, although it can also be used for leisure, the Pro models have a greater implementation in work and professional environments, where the devices of The competition is also priced in a similar or even higher range, with the HoloLens 2 or Magic Leap 2 costing $3,500 each.