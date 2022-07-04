This is the photographic experience that comes with Xiaomi 12S Series mobiles

Xiaomi has just made its new mobile family official Xiaomi 12S Series made up of Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the new flagship Mi 12S Ultra, highlighting the collaboration with Leica to take photographic image quality to a higher level in these three models, although especially in the Mi 12S Ultra, where has applied the lens system of the highest optical quality.

But Leica has not limited itself to offering high quality lenses with the implementation of its Leica Summicron lenses, as its image processing expertise is also reflected in the arrival of Leica image profiles, pursuing “empower individual creators to express their creativity, while preserving the authentic style of Leica images”, according to Xiaomi in its statement.



For the rest, there are three models that have specifications typical of high-end models, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, having variants of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage, and more.

But the Mi 12S Ultra, in addition to carrying the Leica lens system that meets the highest quality standards, It also stands out for having a one-inch sensor for the main camera, with what this entails in terms of image quality.

As we have already mentioned, This larger size results in a higher level of light reception and a higher level of detail in the captured elements.. As we mentioned, this sensor has been developed in collaboration with Sony, and unlike other one-inch sensors available in some other models on the market, In the case of this model, the entire sensor area will be used.

About the new image sensor, Xiaomi says that:

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is equipped with Sony’s 1″ IMX989 sensor, which implements a Quad-Bayer pixel array with individual pixel sizes reaching 1.6μm. After pixel binning, it reaches 3.2μm, which reduces noise, extends dynamic range, increases captured light, and achieves better overall low-light imaging performance

The company is proud by getting as close as possible to the hardware specifications of traditional cameras.

We go on to offer the specifications of this new flagship, starting with the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and coming in three variants of RAM and internal storage: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB.

The screen is a 6.73″ Samsung AMOLED LTPO screen that offers images at 3,200 x 1,440p (2K) resolution, maximum brightness of 1,500 nits, adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, support for Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, HDR10 , HLG, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Regarding the photographic section, in the configuration of rear cameras, available behind a module that occupies a third of the rear part, the one-inch sensor is included for its 50.3MP main camera, in addition to an ultra-wide-angle camera with a sensor of 1/2″ Sony IMX586 48MP, f/2.2, support for macro mode and Pixel Binning, and a 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor telephoto camera with 48MP, f/4.1, and support for the Pixel Binning technique.

The front camera features a 32MP RGBW sensor. By the way, in photographic matters, users can capture in JPEG/HEIF and DNG image formats, reaching a maximum resolution of 8192 x 6144p available for 50MP mode.

And as for video they specify that:

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the first Android device to support Dolby Vision HDR video recording and playback. Dolby Vision enhances your videos with vivid colors, a sharper contrast ratio, and richer details, giving you vibrant, refined picture quality.

Regarding autonomy, It has a 4,860mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.. Regarding connectivity, it supports Dual 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, in addition to bringing NFC.

In other aspects, highlight the use of a fingerprint sensor integrated in the screen, integration of stereo speakers, and IP68 certification, At the system level it will arrive with MIUI 13 based on Android 12. For now they will be on sale in the Chinese market from 5,999 yuan Chinese, equivalent to 858.96 euros at the exchange rate.

More information: Xiaomi