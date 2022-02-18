Tech News5G NewsMobile

This is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the new mid-range mobile from OnePlus

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Less than a year after the official arrival of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Core Edition), the second generation of the OnePlus Nord CE is now being released: the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

As we discussed at the time, OnePlus Nord CE is a OnePlus mid-range mobile line focused on bringing many of the features of OnePlus Nord high-end mobiles to those who cannot afford them.

In this second generation, a increased power but making the leap to MediaTek, design improvements are included such as the camera module itself, in addition to integrating a fast cable charging system superior to the original model.

Going deeper into the specifications of this model, it has an aluminum chassis and a screen of the AMOLED FullHD+ type with a 90Hz refresh rate, compatible with HDR10+. protected by Gorilla Glas 5, and with integrated fingerprint sensor.

Inside it will house MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 as a processor, whichIt will be accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage in a UFS 2.2 unit, although expandable by microSD cards to 1TB.

The original model could be purchased in two configurations as well, 8/128GB and 12/256GB.

The rear camera configuration, which also features a module design, consists of a main camera with a 64MP (f/1.7) sensor, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and ending with a 2MP macro camera.

Remember that the third camera of the original model was a 2MP monochrome sensor. The front camera of this model also has a 16MP sensor.

It maintains the same battery capacity of 4,500 mAh, although now bet on a more advanced fast charging system, for the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 systemwhich allows a full charge from scratch in about 35 minutes.

In terms of connectivity, it will obviously have support for 5G networks, in addition to also having support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth connections. The availability of NFC is missing, although there will be interested in knowing that this model still maintains the 3.5mm jack connector to use with your usual headphones.

It will have Android 11 under the OxygenOS 11.3 customization layer, and it can be purchased on March 10 in the Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue color options, although there will be a pre-sale period that will start on March 3 from the same OnePlus website.

The cost will be somewhat higher, from 349 euros for the initial configuration.

More information: OnePlus

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the new mid-range mobile from OnePlus

