This is the official Stable Diffusion plugin for Blender

HomeTech NewsThis is the official Stable Diffusion plugin for Blender

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
stabilityforblender.jpg
stabilityforblender.jpg
Stability AI, the company behind the well-known generative Artificial Intelligence Stable Diffusion, has just released its official free plugin for the popular cross-platform and open source application Blender, specialized in 3D creation.

In this way, Stability AI transfers the capabilities of Stable Diffusion to creatives who use Blender for their projects, although these users will only be able to create images from text descriptions, based on already rendered images to create variations of styles, and even make animations on the rendered images, where text descriptions will also have to be established to obtain results.

Work in Blender powered by the Artificial Intelligence of Stability AI

This means that in no case will they be able to obtain 3D elements to work with, simply to complement Blender’s capabilities to reinforce the projects they are carrying out, such as textures for materials, backgrounds, style variations, and little else, since the animations is not that they offer good results either.

The official Stability AI plugin will be more optimized and will get regular updates as advantages over third party plugins that have been coming along the way.

In terms of requirements, it will suffice to have an active Internet connection and have a Stability AI API key to be able to use this add-on, which will also have all the necessary documentation to facilitate installation, and explanatory tutorials on the various functions.

In this way, users should not have special requirements, neither at the hardware level nor at the software level, counting on the potential of Stable Diffusion at all times thanks to the permanent Internet connection.

Current options for getting 3D elements

For those who want generative AI models to have 3D elements, and although they still have to mature to be useful for day to day, we already talked about Point-E from OpenAI, Get 3D from Nvidia, and DreamFusion from Google, although we will have to watch out for Leonardo.AI, which looks very promising as a 3D production suite using Generative AI.

Link: Stability for Blender

