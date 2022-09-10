This is the new Xiaomi mini projector with NFC

There is no doubt that constantly launches more than interesting technological products, although some of them tend to stay exclusively for the Chinese market. This is what happens, for example, with its ceiling lamp with an integrated , and the same could even happen, if nothing changes it, with this new mini projector that they have just launched.

We talk about new Xiaomi Projector Minia device that tries to be the smaller version of its standard Xiaomi Projector, which with its weight of 1.2 kg, and dimensions of 9.5 x 9.8 x 15.3 cmmakes it easy to transport anywhere.



To take the projections anywhere

A notable aspect is the integration with NFC by which, with a simple touch with the phone, it will allow the content of the mobile screen to be brought to the surface that is being used for the projection.

In this regard, it has an intelligent autofocus system, four-point trapezoidal correction, which allows it to be adjusted up, down, right or left, to carry projections without distorting the projected images.

Of course, the projections will have a maximum 250 ANSI lumens at a maximum resolution of 720p (HD)something obvious in a small device, although thanks to the Swiss SGS low blue light emission certification, users will not suffer eye fatigue.

Inside it has a high-performance Amlogic T972 quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, in addition to a 29.97 Wh battery that is capable of offering a range of more than two hours, counting with a USB-C connector as a charging port.

This device also has an 8W speaker that is compatible with WANOS virtual sound to offer an immersive sensation. And finally, note that in combination with the remote control, this device can become the center of the smart home by allowing you to control controlled devices with the help of the XiaoAI assistant.

At the moment, this device is already on sale in China at the price of 2,399 yuan, about 345 euros to change. It is unknown if the company will bring it to international markets.

More Info/Image Credit: JD.com