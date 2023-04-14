This is the new Winamp

Winamp, the emblematic music player that marked an entire generation in the 90s, has been relaunched by the Llama Group. With a renewed design and new features, this modern version of Winamp seeks to captivate a massive audience and provide tools for artists and listeners alike. Below, we’ll take a look at the platform changes and how they might impact your success in today’s competitive marketplace.

The rise and fall of Winamp

Winamp had its moment of glory in the 90s, when it stood out for its stereo-style design, its audio visualizations and its endless customizations. With the advent of iTunes and streaming platforms, Winamp was losing ground and seemed to have disappeared from the market. However, the Llama Group acquired the brand and now seeks to resurrect it with a new proposal.

Over the years, Winamp has passed through various hands. AOL acquired Nullsoft, the original developer company, in 1999 for $80 million. In 2013, AOL announced the closure of Winamp, but this never happened, and the brand was eventually acquired by Radionomy, a Belgian audio platform. Following a merger and name change, Radionomy became the Llama Group, the company now seeking to revive Winamp.

The new face of Winamp

The renewed Winamp presents a design that is more reminiscent of Spotify than of its original version, which has generated some disappointment among nostalgic fans. The platform has become a web application, far from the desktop player it used to be. In addition, the Llama Group plans to introduce NFTs in the near future, which has also raised concerns among Winamp fans.

The focus of the new version of Winamp is to empower artists and listeners alike. For creators, it offers a feature called “Fanzone” where they can sell exclusive content and experiences to their followers. Users are provided with a mobile-responsive web player, with mobile apps based on the classic version planned for later. Winamp will also include podcasts, radio stations, and the ability to play local files and connect to streaming services.

Winamp’s relaunch is a brave attempt to regain relevance in a market dominated by giants like Spotify and Apple Music. While the platform has changed dramatically and may not meet the nostalgic expectations of many, its focus on empowering artists and diversifying its content offering could be key to attracting a broader audience.

You can see it at winamp.com, with its player at player.winamp.com