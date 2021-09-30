This is the new version of Paint for Windows 11

The mythical application for drawing and basic image editing, Paint, returns through the front door to Windows 11. Previously, we commented on how Paint defeated Paint3D to remain in Windows and now its return is official. In that sense, the new version of Paint for Windows 11 was released in the development channel and we can already take a look.

The new Paint comes with an image refresh fully adapting to the Windows 11 interface, but with the classic operation that we already know.

The new version of Paint lands on Windows 11

Paint is part of the Windows catalog since its first versions, becoming one of the favorites of users. However, as time went by, more powerful options began to appear that relegated Paint to a second and third plane. Then, the Paint3D project arrived, which did not really give very good results and now Microsoft appeals to nostalgia by bringing a new version of Paint for Windows 11.

As we mentioned before, the first thing we notice about the new Paint is the refinement of its graphical interface. Rounded edges, smoother icons and in general, everything visual oriented to the design of Windows 11. An interesting change is that we will no longer have the sidebar with options. Instead, we will see all the available alternatives at the top, below the toolbar.

Another novelty is the shortcut to write text in any Paint file. To do this, just press the letter A and the options for working with texts will be immediately displayed. Otherwise, it is the same Paint that we know and that ended up being widely used for the creation of memes.

You’re probably not going to replace your common image editing apps with Paint. However, it is a return that nostalgic people celebrate and that will surely amuse more than one who has just met the mythical drawing application.