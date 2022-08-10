This is the new version of one of the best password managers for Android and iOS

1 , one of the popular password , is now tackling the renewal of its mobile applications months after doing the same with its desktop applications for Windows and Mac.

The service is introducing 1Password 8 for iOS and , offering a refreshed experience designed to “put a little order in a hyperconnected world”, highlighting its new customizable home page, where users will be able to access everything they want to access quickly, so they can show, hide and rearrange sections and elements such as favorites, recent accesses, new credentials entered, pinned fields, etc.





The new experience also offers in its renewed experience a Updated navigation bar to access the home page, access all items from entered accounts, search, and even receive the new Watchtower mobile experience with a single touch.

1Password defines Watchtower as follows:

Watchtower is your security sentinel, letting you know when to take action and making it easy for you to do so. If your credentials are involved in a data breach, you’ll see an alert on Watchtower and on the item itself. Tap it to take steps to protect yourself (such as changing your password).

It further adds that:

Watchtower continuously evaluates key security data points (locally, on your device) to calculate your score and shows you where you can take action to improve your security. Your score incorporates things like weak passwords, inactive two-factor authentication, compromised passwords, and others.

Until now Watchtower was only available on desktop systems, now extending to mobile devices with this renewal.

The service itself also adds that the autocomplete experience is now faster and more accuratemaking the app more like an extension for Android and iOS, putting the things they need at their fingertips when they need it.

Another addition is addition of a function that generates answers to security questions:

Now you can generate random answers to security questions as easily as you generate a password. Simply add a security question field to any item and let 1Password generate an answer for you. Better security, no more guesswork.

And with this The collections also arrive on Android and iOS:

Collections are an easy way to create a custom group of vaults for easier context switching. Maybe you want to create a collection of personal, work, and travel vaults, or create collections that separate shared vaults from private ones.

They point out that 1Password 8 is more than an update, calling it a completely new experience, and inviting installation from the App Store and Google Play Store, warning that all those who have the previous version will not be automatically updated to the one presented now publicly.

