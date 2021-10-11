This is the new trio of Amazfit watches

Amazfit has just officially presented its new trio of smart watches with which to relieve the previous generation, also bringing improvements both at the design level and at the hardware level, with more powerful features.

They are about the new Amazfit GTS 3, Amazfit GTR 3 and Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, which we will even see in Spain from October 18 in general, although in previous days they will also be on sale exclusively through some well-known commercial stores.



With elements in common and other differentials, the Amazfit GTS 3 He is the younger brother of the entire trio of watches. Replacing last year’s Amazfit GTS 2, this device is characterized by having a rectangular aluminum case, with dimensions of 42.4 high by 36mm wide, and 8.8 millimeters thick.

At the screen level, it has a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels and a density of 341ppp. It also houses a 250 mAh battery that offers a maximum autonomy of 12 days with moderate use, or six with intensive use.

With its operating system called Zepp, compatible with Android and iOS, comes 150 sports exercise modes and compatibility with Alexa.

For its sports modes, it has heart rate and blood oxygen sensors. At the connectivity level, it comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and integrated GPS.

Its price is 150 euros.

Regarding the new Amazfit GTR 3 and Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, they share the fact of coming with a round aluminum case, 32 grams of weight without strap, as well as a 450 mAh battery and support up to 5 atmospheres of pressure.

It also has sensors for pulse measurement, blood oxygen measurement, altimeter, ambient light sensor, in addition to the usual accelerometers and gyroscope, all under the Zepp operating system, with which comes 150 sports modes, detection capacity and sleep tracking, and Alexa compatibility.

Regarding connectivity, they come with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, WiFi.

Regarding the first option, it has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 454 x 454p and a density of 326ppp.

The battery has an autonomy of 18 days with moderate use.

Its price is also around 150 euros.

And with respect to the Pro option, its AMOLED screen goes up to 1.45 inches, with 480 x 480 pixels and 331 dpi density. Despite having the same battery capacity, its autonomy with moderate use is 12 days.

This option stands out for also hosting 2.4GHz WiFi.

Its price is about 200 euros.

It is already a matter of waiting for the new Amazfit smartwatches to be available.