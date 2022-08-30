This is the new Snapchat creative tool

Snap, the parent company of , this afternoon unveiled the launch of the new camera feature called dual-camerapractically allowing users to simultaneously capture both what is seen from the front camera and from the rear camera of their mobile devices.

It is a function similar to the one that users have had for some time on other social networks, such as BeReal or even MeWe, among others, and that Snap now brings it as a Snapchat camera option.



More capabilities

Users will be able to make use of this new function for creating your Snaps, Stories, and even videos for Spotlight, its equivalent to TikTok, being able to use any of the four available designs: vertical, horizontal, image in image and cutout, and combining it with the rest of the creative tools that Snapchat has to incorporate musical themes, animated stickers, among other elements .

According to Snap, the new feature is now starting to roll out to iOS device users, and months later, it’s scheduled to roll out to Android device users as well.

Once available, users will see a new icon when opening Snapchat and going to the camera toolbar, which the company says, It is one of the most used in the world.

According to Snap:

Dual Camera is a creative way for our community to capture exciting moments while being part of the memory, like rocking out at a music festival or everyday moments like your culinary adventures in the kitchen.

The company also reminds the rewards program available to the creators of Spotlightfor which it has an allocation of millions of dollars to reward those who make the best Snaps for Spotlight.

It is, as we know, a way to retain talent so that it does not go to other platforms, encouraging there to always be content to see within Spotlight, and thereby invite other users in the community to also participate with their creations.

More information: Snap