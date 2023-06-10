This is the new smart watch KIESLECT LORA 2

- Advertisement -

The KIESLECT LORA 2 smartwatch presents itself as an impressive option in the competitive wearables market, standing out for its balanced combination of physical and functional characteristics.

Design

LORA 2’s appearance is striking yet elegant, incorporating a slim, wear-resistant aluminum alloy design that will fit seamlessly into any style of clothing. The inclusion of two straps, one magnetic and the other silicone, allows a greater degree of customization and adaptability for every occasion.

Weighing just 43g and waterproof to IP68, this watch is light and durable enough to accompany you on any activity or adventure.

Screen

The 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 360*360 pixels is one of the strengths of the device. Colors are vivid and contrast is excellent, making screens and apps easy to read in all kinds of lighting conditions.

This device uses the GloryFit operating system, which, although not as well known as other smartwatch systems, presents itself as a solid and stable option. The software is fluid and the menu options are intuitive, making it easy to use on a daily basis. The absence of an Always-on display feature may be inconvenient for some users, but it helps preserve battery life.

Battery

Speaking of the battery, the LORA 2 is equipped with a capacity of 220mAh. Although exact battery life isn’t specified, this size is standard for today’s smartwatches, and probably offers enough battery life for a day of moderate use.

Health & Wellness

The LORA 2 stands out for its functions oriented towards health and well-being. With 70 sports modes, a heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, breathing exercises, stress monitor, emotion monitor, and the ability to measure blood oxygen (SpO2), this watch has everything you need to help you maintain a healthy life style.

receive calls

Additional features include the ability to make and receive calls directly from the watch thanks to its built-in speaker and microphone, music control, password protection, the ability to save contacts, and the option to take photos remotely.

voice assistant

LORA 2 is also equipped with an AI voice assistant, compatible with Siri and Google Assistant, making it easy to perform tasks and find information hands-free. The absence of a digital crown could be a handicap for those used to this method of navigation, although it doesn’t affect the overall functionality of the device.

price and links

During the sale from June 12 to 18, use the exclusive code: KIESLORA2 ($10) for an exclusive introductory price of only $79. This sale is not only to celebrate the launch of their products, but also to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the KIESLECT brand.

For more information about the KIESLECT Ks Pro smartwatch and other KIESLECT products, please visit the KIESLECT official website.

Kieslect Lora 2: Click here

Kieslect Official website: Click here