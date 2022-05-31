This is the new series of Xiaomi smart TVs with integrated Fire TV

Xiaomi has made official the arrival of its new line of Xiaomi TV F2 Series smart televisions to international markets, landing in both Europe and the United Kingdom, highlighting the integration with Amazon’s Fire TV.

Thanks to Fire TV, users will have a personalized home page with many entertainment options that can be managed by voice commands directly through Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa.



With a variety of entertainment options

This new series of smart TVs is made up of TV models under three different sizes: 43”, 50” and 55”, with a price starting at 399 euros, highlighting the design based on a unibody metal frame supported by two legs, the lack of edges for a visualization « epic”, with 4K panels at 60Hz, with 90% support for the DCI-P3 color space, and compatibility for content in high dynamic range HDR10 and HLG.

Xiaomi has opted in this series for the MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology to deliver “realistic and immersive” viewing experiences in fast moving scenes.

At the audio level, with the aim of offering an immersive cinematographic experience through its two 12W stereo speakerstalks about the integration of DTS-Virtual:X, Dolby Audio™ and DTS-HD® technologies.

Internally, it adds a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 CPU and Mali-G52 GPU, 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of ROM.

In terms of connectivity, it has WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and an Ethernet network port, as well as an HDMI 2.1 video output port.

Likewise, it has an antenna input and antenna tuner compatible with DVB-T/T2, DVB-C and DVB-S/S2 standards. But in addition, this series allows you to view the content available on Android, iOS and Mac devices thanks to the Miracast and AirPlay support.

The included voice remote control, compatible with Alexa, incorporates 360° Bluetooth and infrared technology, which will also enable other devices with the same remote.

As usual in the company, on a promotional basis, Xiaomi is offering them on its official website at a somewhat lower price than the officially established prices.

More information/Image credit: Xiaomi