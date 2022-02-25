This is the new series of Oppo Find X5 mobiles, officially presented today

Today is a special day for Oppo, one of the emerging mobile phone brands in our country, which joins the war of mobile photography features with the official arrival of its new Oppo Find X5 series, made up of three members: OPPO Find X5 Lite, OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 Pro, all of them well differentiated compared to the new mobile families of other brands.

In addition to the new Oppo Find X5 series, Oppo has also just introduced its first Android tablet with stylus support, and its new smart watch model, the OPPO Watch Free, thus completing its range of devices for those who bet on this company.



In the end there has been little room for surprises after the rumors and leaks that have been taking place in recent times, where the MariSilicon X self-developed neural processing unit (NPU) has not been lacking, and the collaboration with the Swedish camera brand Haselblad , tricks that those who opt for one of the two high-end members will be able to notice, leaving the OPPO Find X5 Lite aside from these advances.

Despite this, the OPPO Find X5 Lite should not be detracted from, being a fairly decent mid-range in terms of performance, although it is rather focused on those who want to have a simpler experience.

OPPO Find X5 Lite

This member of the new family opts for a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED screen, 90 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, also housing the fingerprint sensor. As a processor, it includes the MediaTek Dimensity 900, which has a maximum speed of 2.4 GHz, and will be accompanied in a single variant with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2.

The configuration of rear cameras is already the usual one in mid-range mobiles, with a main camera with a 64MP sensor (f / 1.7), a wide angle of 8MP (f / 2.25) and a viewing angle of 119º, and a macro camera of 2MP (f/2.4). The front camera, located in the perforation on the screen, has a 32MP sensor.

Its battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh with a fast charge of 65W, and in terms of connectivity it has 5G, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. It will come with Android 12 under ColorOS12 in blue and dark gray color options for 499 euros, with the start of sales set for Europe on March 14.

OPPO Find X5

This is one of the most prominent members, as we have mentioned before. Oppo has provided this model premium with a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED LTPS FullHD+ curved 3D screen, variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and protection under Gorilla Glass Victus. The chosen processor is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 together with the self-developed NPU MariSilicon X, which takes photographic processing to a new level.

It will come in a single configuration of 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. In the photographic section, here we can see that the camera module is almost at the same level as the body on the back, but not on the upper limb. This module houses a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera with two-axis optical stabilization, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera with x2 optical zoom.

The front camera, in perforation on the screen, has a 32MP sensor (f / 2.4).

Its battery has a capacity of 4800 mAh, with support for 80W SuperVOOC cable fast charging, 30W AirVOOC wireless fast charging, and wireless reversible charging. In addition to 5G connectivity, it also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.

Its construction is in glass and metal, it has an IP54 rating, and it will hit the market on March 14 in Europe for 999 euros under the black and white color options.

OPPO Find X5 Pro

We are facing the top member of the new mobile family, which houses a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED LTPO type 3D curved screen, with a top resolution of WQHD +, with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz , and protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

As a top, it also has a top processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, accompanied by the MariSilicon X NPU and then it will also come in a single variant with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In the photographic section, its rear camera module stands out from the body motivated by the specific specifications of the cameras themselves. In this regard, it houses a main camera with a 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor, 1/1.56″ in size, f/1.7 diaphragm aperture, 5-axis stabilizer, and G+C lenses. It is accompanied by an ultra wide-angle camera with the same 50MP Sony sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 110.3º field of view and Freeform lenses.

It ends with a 13MP telephoto camera, f/2.4 aperture, x2 optical zoom and x20 digital zoom. The front camera has a Sony IMX709 RGBW Sensor (f/2.4).

The battery goes up to 5000 mAh capacity, with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging, and wireless reversible charging. In addition to 5G connectivity, it also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.

Its construction is in ceramic and metal, it has an IP68 rating, and it will hit the market on March 14 in Europe for 1,299 euros under the black and white color options.

These models are already in the pre-purchase phase from the official Oppo website.

More information: Oppo