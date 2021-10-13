This is the new Realme stick with Google TV

During the past week we already advanced that Realme was preparing the launch of its device with Google TV for this week, having officially launched today, and therefore, we already know all the details of it.

The new Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick It stands out for being a device with a simple design, in line with the sticks of rival companies, which also has a simple remote control of its own design, where in addition to allowing voice commands through the Google Assistant (which today is 5 years old ), it also has four buttons for direct access to different platforms.



Cheapest competition to Google’s Chromecast with Google TV

The platforms supported in these buttons are Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and surprisingly also YouTube Music, despite the fact that it does not have a real application on Google TV.

The new Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick happens to be the first device with Google TV to arrive in India, although to begin with, India is not an officially supported region by Google for its Google TV experience, according to its support page, for what in this market they will have a limited experience, if nothing changes along the way.

Regarding the characteristics of the new Realme stick, we are facing a device that has a quad-core CPU and a dual-core GPU, followed by 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It has a WiFi connection, Bluetooth 5.0 and HDMI 2.1 output that supports video up to 4K at 60 fps and HDR10 + on compatible televisions.

As we have been saying, it comes with Google TV, the evolution of the Android TV experience, also allowing users to send content to the TV from any other device thanks to the Google Chromecast integration.

Regarding price and availability, the new Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick has just been put on sale in the Indian market at the price of 3,999 Indian rupees, about 46 euros at the exchange rate.

At the moment the intentions of the company to expand it to international markets are unknown, although doing so would be a fairly competitive product since it would be cheaper than Google’s own Chromecast with Google TV.

It will be a matter of waiting for Realme to decide to bring it to international markets for the enjoyment of many other users, and more now with the support of multiple profiles.