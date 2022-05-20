This is the new OnePlus Nord 2T, with more power, faster charging, and more

OnePlus has just made the global launch of OnePlus Nord 2T official, becoming the successor to OnePlus Nord 2, presented at the beginning of August last year, and which introduces more power, faster wired charging, and more.

At the processor level, this updated model opts for MediaTek Dimensity 1300, which will be accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, or with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which will allow it to be priced at 399 euros and 499 euros respectively.



An update of an interesting mid-range mobile

The screen remains the same, with a 6.43″ Fluid AMOLED panel and FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Regarding the photographic section, the rear camera configuration consists of the main camera with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and optical stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120º viewing angle, and a 2MP monochrome camera.

The front camera has a 32MP sensor and has electronic image stabilization.

To say that in the photographic section there have been no changes with respect to the original model from last year, nor in terms of the battery capacity, 4,500mAh, Although this model does have a faster cable charging system, 80W, allowing a full charge from 0 to 100% in 30 minutes, according to the company.

The device will come with Android 12 under the OxygenOS 12.1 customization layer, also offering two full operating system updates and three years of security patches, offering users two color options: Gray Shadow and Jade Fog.

Its launch in Europe will take place on May 24, although as of today it is already in the pre-order phase.

and more news

On the other hand, the company has also made the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G official, a somewhat cheaper version than the OnePlus Nord CE 2 presented at the beginning of the year, remaining at 299 euros compared to 349 euros for the option at the beginning of the year. , and that brings the Snapdragon 695 as a processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 5000 mAh battery. with 33W fast charge support, also having a 6.59″ FullHD+ LCD screen and 120Hz refresh rate.

And since there are not two without three, The company has also introduced the new OnePlus Nord Buds, its most affordable wireless earbuds, that come at a price of 49 euros, which has up to 30 hours of autonomy thanks to its case, is compatible with Dolby Atmos and has an IP55 classification against dust and water.

More Info/Image Credit: OnePlus