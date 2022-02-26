Tech News5G NewsMobile

This is the new Nubia Z40 Pro, with a magnetic charger, up to 1 TB of storage, and more

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Nubia continues to present interesting mobile models, and today it is the turn of the new Nubia Z40 Pro, successor to the Z30 Pro, launched last year, and which offers spectacular features at a reasonable price.

Before going into details, we can look at aspects such as the 144Hz screen refresh rate, or even its 50MP ultra-wide-angle rear camera, but more important is the fact that it is the first mobile on the market to incorporate a system. magnetic charging, and also has a superior variant that reaches up to a terabyte of internal storage capacity, very unusual aspects in mobile series.

A more than interesting high range

Now yes, let’s see it in more detail. This model has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, in addition to a 10-bit FullHD+ AMOLED screen with curved sides, with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and with 100% support for DCI-P3 color scheme.

It will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage, with two special editions with 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 1TB of RAM and internal storage.

Regarding the photographic section, we find a configuration of rear cameras composed of a main camera with a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, optical image stabilization and f / 1.6 diaphragm opening. It is followed by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, with 116º of vision and f/2.2 aperture, closing the trio with the 8MP telephoto camera and f/3.4 aperture.

The front camera has a 16MP sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

The battery has a capacity of 5,000mAh and support for 80W fast charging. At this point it should be noted that the company also sells several 15W magnetic chargers. And in terms of connectivity, 5G is joined by support for WIFI 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

Finally, it also has stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen, and will even come with Android 12 with the MyOS 12 customization layer. This model is scheduled to launch in the Chinese market on March 2 starting at 3,399 yuan , about 477.90 euros at the current exchange rate.

It is unknown if the company intends to make a global launch of this interesting model.

Via: FoneArena

