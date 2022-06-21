This is the new most affordable mobile from Realme, ideal for the youngest

In the category of smartphones, as in other categories of electronic products, there is a huge variety of devices ranging from the simplest and most affordable to the most complete and most expensive.

And despite the fact that we usually focus on the most interesting ones due to their quality/price ratio, and even the top of the range, now we want to echo the new, more affordable model that Realme has just launched in India, but which will reach other markets. , there will be users who might be interested for the most basic questions.



And it is that Realme has just introduced in its range of more affordable mobile phones the new Realme C30, a model that stands out for offering a fairly youthful and casual appearance, for incorporating a 5,000 mAh battery and more for less than one hundred euros.

Aiming for the youngest in age to have a mobile

The new Realme C30 comes with a 6.5″ HD+ LCD screen. Already inside it is made up of the Unisoc T612 processor accompanied by 2GB or 3 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card.

bring one single rear camera with 8 MP sensor and f / 2.0 aperture, enjoying functions powered by Artificial Intelligencewhile the front camera, located in a notch in the shape of a drop of water, has a 5MP sensor (f / 2.2).

As we say, its battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and its fast charge has a power of 10W.

In terms of connectivity, it has 4G-LTE, 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and it even has a headphone jack.

In addition to the variants with 2 GB and 3 GB of RAM, users will also be able to make their choice between the following two colors: Lake Blue or Bamboo Green.

As for the operating system, It comes with Android 11 with the Realme UI Go Edition customization layer.

Regarding prices, the initial configuration is at a price of 7,499 rupees, about 92 euros, while the highest configuration, with 3GB of RAM, is at 8,299 rupees, just over 100 euros to change.

It will be a matter of waiting for its arrival in other markets and knowing their respective prices.

More info/image credit: Realme India