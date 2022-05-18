This is the new Microsoft Outlook for Windows

Microsoft has already released a preview version of the new Outlook for Windows with a number of new features.

A version that is available only to users who are members of Office Insider, but we can take a look at some of the features that this new version of Outlook for Windows will bring.

Microsoft shows off the new Outlook for Windows

The new Outlook dynamic is focused on helping users keep their account inbox under control, while facilitating collaborative work. For example, Outlook has a new system to make it easier to find that file that we have to attach to an email.

Instead of searching through OneDrive folders, we can now use @, just as it happens when we want to integrate a contact in the mail. We just have to write @ together with the name of the file or one of its keywords, and it will show us all the available options.

Another novelty has to do with the intelligent functions of Outlook and its automatic suggestions taking into account the context. For example, if it detects that there is an important email to which we did not respond, it will remind us as a suggestion that it is pending.

And of course, we will see much more integration with the rest of Microsoft services. For example, we will see that To Do is integrated into one of the sides so that we can drag and drop those emails that we want to appear among the pending tasks of the day.

And you can’t miss the Calendar view, which will make it easier for users to organize themselves without having to leave the Outlook interface. New functions will also be added to organize the inbox by applying different systems. For example, it will allow you to perform a series of actions for batches of emails as well as create rules to apply them to future emails.

At the moment, this version of Outlook for Windows is only available to beta channel users to try it out and contribute feedback.