This is the new Meta subscription service for Quest 2 and Quest Pro headphones

- Advertisement -

meta just introduced Meta Quest+its new subscription service for VR gaming for users who already have Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, although when the new Quest 3 headset launches this fall, this new service will also support the same from the beginning.

Meta Quest+ gives subscribers access to two new “hand-picked” titles each month to redeem and add to their respective libraries, thus allowing subscribers to spend more time playing and less time trying to discover titles to play.



- Advertisement -

Greater possibilities at a very affordable cost

The subscription will cost $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, which represents a saving of more than 37%, although the new service comes with a promotional price until July 31 at a cost of one dollar for the first month.

Users will be able to subscribe at any time and cancel their subscriptions at any time, although they can also choose to pause the subscription, so that when they resume them, they will still have the redeemed games.

Meta tries to attract potential signups by signaling that they will find:

With a mix of VR’s biggest hits, hidden gems, and back-catalog classics, this is the most affordable way to grow your library with amazing content.

Unveiling the first redeemable game selections

For the first month, Meta has selected Pistol Whip, a rhythm and physics action game from Cloudhead Games, alongside Pixel Ripped 1995, an arcade adventure game from ARVORE Immersive Experiences. Already for the month of August, the service will offer the games Walkabout Mini Golf from Mighty Coconut and Mothergunship: Forge, from Terrible Posture Games.

- Advertisement -

From Meta they emphasize that:

Subscription services have been a great way to get more for your money since the days of Blockbuster. And at a monthly value of up to $60 USD, Meta Quest+ combines affordability with the convenience of a curated experience.

A new way to access experiences through Quest headsets

For Meta, this service offers subscribers a new way to let them know what their Quest headsets are capable of.

Without a doubt, it is the perfect complement, a plus, for those who already have a Quest 2 or Quest Pro, also serving as a shuttle so that some can be encouraged to have the new Quest 3 at the time it is already available for have experiences with games at a higher level.

- Advertisement -

Over time, it is possible that we will see this service evolve according to the reception it is receiving, although for this it will have to first expand to new territories beyond the United States so that it can be available to a greater number of potential users.

More information/Image Credit: Meta