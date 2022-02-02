Search here...
Tech News

This is the new level of Internet access via Starlink satellites

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Starlink, the satellite internet access services company owned by parent company Space X, owned by Elon Musk, today unveiled its new subscription tier for those who want higher speeds at lower latency.

It’s all about the subscription level Starlink Premium, after which download speeds ranging between 150 and 500 Mbps are promised, with latency between 20 and 40 milliseconds.

Read:

They will no longer cheat on sales: Edge adds an extension to know the price history

With a better antenna, but also with a much higher cost

To enjoy this new level, In addition to the $500 that will have to be paid monthly, users will have to make an initial payment of $2,500, plus an additional $50 shipping cost, for the antenna self-installation kit and its corresponding accessories..

And it is that this new antenna will also be necessary to enjoy this new level, since according to Elon Muskthis new antenna offers “twice the area of ​​our standard phased array with a wider scan angle”, allowing it to offer higher performance, but above all, be quite functional even in periods of unstable weather conditions.

And the reason why this subscription level is much higher is because there is enormous complexity and cost to keep the network of interconnected satellites in orbit to offer the service.

Despite this, users of this level will also enjoy the new “prioritized 24/7 support”, which is not available in previous levels. The new subscription level is offered only to users in the United States.

Interested parties can make your reservations for the new level offering $500 deposit. The self-install kits will be shipped sometime in the second half of this year.

Read:

How to clean up your Facebook profile in seconds with the new activity tool

In Spain it will not be possible to enjoy this level but it will be possible to enjoy the basic level of Starlink, 99 euros per month, with an initial payment of 499 euros for all the hardware necessary to enjoy this service.

Satellite Internet services have been trying to catch up with cable and wireless Internet access services for some time, where Starlink follows this path seeking parity with the two previous options mentioned.

More information: Starlink Premium

Previous articleMicrosoft “shoots with a bullet” in the trial against Apple
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

This is the new level of Internet access via Starlink satellites

Starlink, the satellite internet access services company owned by parent company Space X, owned by Elon Musk, today...
Communication

Microsoft “shoots with a bullet” in the trial against Apple

Surely you remember that just a few days ago we talked about Microsoft's input, along with state attorneys...
Apple

An Apple Ring to spy on the partner? That’s why it’s a hoax

After having had resonance in the USA, the news fake news of the "spy" wedding ring with the...
Apps

Google Messages will debut this new interface with side navigation and integration with Google Photos

The other day we saw how iMessages reactions came to Google Messages now we discovered two...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.