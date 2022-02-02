This is the new level of Internet access via Starlink satellites

Starlink, the satellite internet access services company owned by parent company Space X, owned by Elon Musk, today unveiled its new subscription tier for those who want higher speeds at lower latency.

It’s all about the subscription level Starlink Premium, after which download speeds ranging between 150 and 500 Mbps are promised, with latency between 20 and 40 milliseconds.



With a better antenna, but also with a much higher cost

To enjoy this new level, In addition to the $500 that will have to be paid monthly, users will have to make an initial payment of $2,500, plus an additional $50 shipping cost, for the antenna self-installation kit and its corresponding accessories..

And it is that this new antenna will also be necessary to enjoy this new level, since according to Elon Muskthis new antenna offers “twice the area of ​​our standard phased array with a wider scan angle”, allowing it to offer higher performance, but above all, be quite functional even in periods of unstable weather conditions.

And the reason why this subscription level is much higher is because there is enormous complexity and cost to keep the network of interconnected satellites in orbit to offer the service.

Despite this, users of this level will also enjoy the new “prioritized 24/7 support”, which is not available in previous levels. The new subscription level is offered only to users in the United States.

Interested parties can make your reservations for the new level offering $500 deposit. The self-install kits will be shipped sometime in the second half of this year.

In Spain it will not be possible to enjoy this level but it will be possible to enjoy the basic level of Starlink, 99 euros per month, with an initial payment of 499 euros for all the hardware necessary to enjoy this service.

Satellite Internet services have been trying to catch up with cable and wireless Internet access services for some time, where Starlink follows this path seeking parity with the two previous options mentioned.

