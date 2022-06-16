This is the new Google Maps widget that will allow you to see nearby traffic: very soon on your Android

The arrival of Android 12 and its Material You interface meant the revival of widgets. Not only did Google start redesigning all of its widgets, which had been outdated for years, but it also started releasing new widgets.

And a new widget is coming soon to our Android devices. Google has confirmed that with the launch of the new Google Maps nearby traffic widget they will be 35 google widgets which will be available for our mobile devices.

Nearby traffic widget

Currently Google Maps for Android It offers us a widget and five shortcuts, currently the nearby traffic widget is a shortcut, which opens the Google Maps application to show us the traffic.

Well, this will change very soon, as the traffic shortcut will become a widget, which will allow us to view nearby traffic directly from the home screen of our Android device, just as it has been happening for months on iOS.

The new widget nearby traffic always will show us this information for the current locationwhich at a glance at the home screen we can know how the local traffic is before leaving home, work or anywhere, with what saves us from having to open Google Maps.

As in the Google Maps application, the widget will represent the traffic state with green, orange and red lines. We can touch the widget’s magnifying glass button to zoom in or out the mapsomething that is not possible in the iOS widget.

Google has announced that the new Google Maps nearby traffic widget will be released in the next few weeksso we just have to wait for this new widget available to add to our home screen in the next few days.

